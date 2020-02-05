Birthday, Feb. 5 Feb 5, 2020 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gladys Schweer Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The family of Gladys Schweer is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Feb. 6. Cards may be sent to 3830 Prairie Ridge Road, North Platte, NE 69101. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Gladys Schweer Shower North Platte Ne × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular National symbol on display: Dozens of bald eagles flock to Lake Ogallala Police: 2nd student dies after man mourning son's death struck cross-country team in Oklahoma Lake McConaughy near full at midwinter Nebraska State Fair announces three country concerts Swansons the first sisters to hold Nebraska titles at same time Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms promotion Event Calendar Upcoming Events in North Platte and Surrounding Communities promotion E-Edition View the The North Platte Telegraph E-Edition More Latest Local Offers WEAVERS TREE SERVICE ROOKSTOOL CONCRETE CRANE CONSTRUCTION Contests & Events Ask A Cop Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
