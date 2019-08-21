Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY... EASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN...CUSTER...WESTERN BLAINE AND THOMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT/415 AM MDT/... AT 426 AM CDT/326 AM MDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTH OF SENECA TO ARNOLD TO NEAR STOCKVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BROKEN BOW, CURTIS, THEDFORD, ARNOLD, CALLAWAY, BRADY, EUSTIS, MERNA, OCONTO, ANSELMO, DUNNING, BERWYN, HALSEY, MOOREFIELD, STOCKVILLE, PURDUM, MEDICINE CREEK RESERVOIR, VICTORIA SPRINGS AND LOGAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 199 AND 293. HIGHWAY 92 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 246 AND 273. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 196 AND 207. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 44, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 129 AND 167. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT/500 AM MDT/ FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHWESTERN, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA.