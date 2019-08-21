The family of Kenny Pester is hosting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Aug. 26. Cards may be sent to 36991 Heritage Road, Mullen, NE 69152.
The family of Bud Warner is celebrating his 90th birthday with a party from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Bethel Evangelical Free Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave., North Platte. No gifts please.
The family of Louise Marie Crooks is hosting a party and card shower in honor of her 80th birthday from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Marantha Bible Camp, in the Sweet Shop. Cards may be sent to Louise Crooks, 1405 W. 10th St., North Platte, NE 69101.