The family of Marilyn Swanson is hosting a party in honor of 80th birthday from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Centennial Park Village, 510 Centennial Circle. Cards may be sent to 5265 N. Wagon Trail Road, North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Leva Cochran is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday March 2. Cards may be sent to 2439 W. 18th St, North Platte, NE 69101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.