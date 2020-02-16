The family of lifelong North Platte resident Dorothy Keeney is hosting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Feb. 21. Cards may be sent to 602 S. Ash St., North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Alice Knox will celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday with a party from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22 at Linden Court Estates, 4000 W. Philip Ave. Her birthday is April 26.
The family of Geraldine McKain is hosting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Feb. 21. Cards may be sent to 6308 W. 10950 N St., Highland, Utah, 84003.
