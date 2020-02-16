Dorothy Keeney

Dorothy Keeney

The family of lifelong North Platte resident Dorothy Keeney is hosting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on Feb. 21. Cards may be sent to 602 S. Ash St., North Platte, NE 69101.

Alice Knox

Alice Knox

The family of Alice Knox will celebrate her upcoming 80th birthday with a party from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22 at Linden Court Estates, 4000 W. Philip Ave. Her birthday is April 26.

Geraldine McKain

Geraldine McKain

The family of Geraldine McKain is hosting a card shower in honor of her 98th birthday on Feb. 21. Cards may be sent to 6308 W. 10950 N St., Highland, Utah, 84003.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.