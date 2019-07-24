The family of Lyle Peterson is requesting a card shower in honor of his 100th Birthday on July 30. Cards may be sent to 602 S. Sherman Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of June Powers is hosting a card shower in honor of her 95th birthday on July 30. Cards may be sent to 1627 W. Eugene Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Doris Bay is requesting a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday on July 27. Cards may be sent to 423 W. Sixth St. She will also be having a breakfast at Judy’s Grab-A-Bite, 517 N. Dewey St., on her birthday.