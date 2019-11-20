Darrell Hill

The family and friends of Darrell Hill are hosting a party in honor of his 80th birthday at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road, North Platte. No gifts, please.

Eloise Weil

The family of Eloise Weil is hosting a card shower in honor of her 95th Birthday on Nov. 22. Cards may be sent to her at Linden Court, 4000 W. Philip No. 510A, North Platte, NE 69101.

