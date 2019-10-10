The family of Gertrude Stewart is hosting a party in honor of her 95th birthday on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota St., North Platte. Cards also may be sent to Centennial Park Retirement Village, 510 Centennial Circle, North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Lois Gray is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Tuesday. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 276, Hershey, NE 69143.
The family of Jerry Hohnbaum is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Tuesday. Cards may be sent to 510 Centennial Circle No. 311, North Platte, NE 69101.
