The family of Lynette Beckmann is hosting a card shower in honor of her 80th birthday on Nov. 8. Cards may be sent to 1721 West A St., North Platte, NE 69101.
The family of Darlene Haines is hosting a party in honor of her 90th birthday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St., in North Platte. Cards may be sent to 1418 N. Jackson Ave., North Platte, NE 69101.
