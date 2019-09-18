The family of Eleanor Grabouski is hosting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday on Sept. 23. Cards may be sent in care of Joy Callahan, 5720 Bancroft, Lincoln, NE 68506.
Carobell Bartman’s 100th birthday party will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Centennial Park Nursing Home in North Platte. Cards may be sent to 510 Centennial Circle, No. 512, North Platte, NE 69101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.