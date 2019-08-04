GREAT PLAINS HEALTH
CARVER LEE SIMONSON
Dillon and Jessica Simonson of Purdum are the parents of a son, Carver Lee, born July 29, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Gordon and Amy Simonson of Purdum, and Tina Williams and Paul Applegarth, both of Yuba City, California.
THOMPSON COLE
WALKER
Andrew and Alyssa Walker of North Platte are the parents of a son, Thompson Cole, born July 30, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Tom and Janet Walker of Alma and Greg and Tanya Sanders of Alliance.
ELOISE ROSE WALLACE
Preston and Jasmine Wallace of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Eloise Rose, born July 29, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Doug and Vicki Wallace of North Platte, Nancy Billmann of North Platte and Clint and Theresa Billman of Kiel, Wisconsin.
LAUREL MAY ARNOLD
Jordan and Tersen Arnold of Indianola are the parents of a daughter, Laurel May, born July 29, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Grandparents are Brent and Kimmie May of Indianola and Bob and Sue Arnold of Beaver Crossing.
RYKER GENE CRUMP
Dale and Heather Crump of North Platte are the parents of a son, Ryker Gene, born July 28, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Grandparents are Albert Vanhorn of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Ronald and Gen Crump of Payette, Idaho, and Denise and Randy Rape of Creswell, Oregon.
LENNOX RAY
HERNANDEZ
Danny Hernandez and Lyndsey Nathan of North Platte are the parents of a son, Lennox Ray, born July 26, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Grandparents are Adelina Hernandez of North Platte, Jaime and Sylvia Flores, Myrna and Sean McKinzie of North Platte and Ed and Dee Nathan of Berthoud, Colorado.
MILLIE JAYMES MORTENSEN
Dillon and Beccah Mortensen of Curtis are the parents of a daughter, Millie Jaymes, born July 25, 2019, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Grandparents are Kim and Allan Mortensen of Curtis and Kelli and Wyatt Barnes of Brady.
COLUMBUS HOSPITAL
EDEN NOELLE HEINRICH
Jeff and Lynn Heinrich of Shelby are the parents of a daughter, Eden Noelle, born July 12, 2019, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Grandparents are Paul and Janet Heinrich of Paxton and Jim and Ann Minarick of North Bend. Great-grandparent is Gene Minarick of Snyder.
