Piper-Wipplinger
Kyleigh Renee Piper and Jedadiah Kane Wipplinger have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding on March 14.
The bride is the daughter of Kevin Piper and Julie Piper of North Platte.
The groom is the son of Alice Wipplinger of North Platte, and the late Tom Wipplinger.
The couple will be married by Dennis Thompson at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
