Madden-Cumming

Marissa Madden and Shane Cumming have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 12.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Chuck and Beverly Madden of North Platte, and works in the behavioral health unit at Great Plains Health. She has a master’s degree in social work and criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The groom-to-be is the son of Bill and Cathy Cumming of North Platte, and works in the ICU at Great Plains Health. He is a registered nurse and has his associate degree from Mid-Plains Community College.

The couple will be married at the North Platte Berean Church.

