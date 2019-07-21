Madden-Cumming
Marissa Madden and Shane Cumming have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding on Oct. 12.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Chuck and Beverly Madden of North Platte, and works in the behavioral health unit at Great Plains Health. She has a master’s degree in social work and criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
The groom-to-be is the son of Bill and Cathy Cumming of North Platte, and works in the ICU at Great Plains Health. He is a registered nurse and has his associate degree from Mid-Plains Community College.
The couple will be married at the North Platte Berean Church.