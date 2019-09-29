Steve and Marcia Webb of North Platte announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Jo, to Michael L. Parker, son of the late George and Judy Parker of Maxwell. Amy is an office manager at Coors Distributing and the website designer for Town & Country Western Wear. Michael is employed by the Union Pacific Railroad and Mark Loostrom Ranch. An Oct. 19 wedding is planned at the First United Methodist Church in North Platte.
