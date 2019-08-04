Engagements, Aug. 4

Danny and Lisa Homan of Valentine announce the engagement of their daughter Alyssa to Dominic Pasquinelly of North Platte.
The bride is a graduate of Valentine High School and is employed with Speedway Motor in Lincoln.
Dominic, the son of Chris and Michelle Pasquinelly, graduated from St Patrick High School and is employed with the Air National Guard in Lincoln. They have planned a Aug. 10 wedding at St. Nichols Catholic Church, Valentine.
Marshall and Bonnie Doughty of North Platte are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter Madalynn Ashton Doughty to Lucas Peter Volz, both of North Platte.
Madalynn, the future bride, is a 2017 graduate of University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor of Science in business and a minor in health care management. She is currently an account manager with Aureus Medical in Omaha.
Luke, the future groom, is the son of Pete and Michele Volz of North Platte. Luke is a 2017 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a minor in finance. He is an auditor with RSM Accounting in Omaha.
Madalynn and Luke have planned an Aug. 24, 2019, wedding at St. James Catholic Church, with a reception at Founders One Nine in Omaha.