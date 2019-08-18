University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 734 degrees during the summer commencement ceremony Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 721 graduates are from 35 countries, 38 states and more than 85 Nebraska communities.
Following is a list of area graduates:
Gothenburg: Amanda Lynn Kowalewski, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics with high distinction.
Lexington: Manuel Alejandro Andazola Sr., Graduate Studies, Master of Arts. Joanna Mary Castro, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
McCook: Marisa Marie Hoins, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
North Platte: Devin L. Broadhead, Graduate Studies, Master of Science. Bruno Canella Vieira, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy. Gulcin Ercan, Graduate Studies, Master of Science. Morgan S. Hansen, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts. Meghan Nicole Manary, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife. Jessica JoAnn Schmidt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology with high distinction, Bachelor of Science in veterinary science with high distinction.
Paxton: Megan L. Mullen, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Stapleton: John Wallace Opela, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics.
Wauneta: Cheyenne Micah Jeffers, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
University of Nebraska Medical Center
Diplomas were conferred on 233 University of Nebraska Medical Center students on Aug. 9. The following is a list of area graduates from the College of Nursing, College of Allied Health Professions, College of Public Health and Graduate Studies organized by college, degree and hometown. There are no formal ceremonies for summer graduation.
Some graduating students are not listed below. They have requested their information not be released to the public, however, they are counted in the total number of students receiving degrees.
UNMC College Of Nursing
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Arnold: Vanessa Harvey.
College Of Allied Health Professions
Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Imperial: Maddison Vaverek (with distinction).
College of Allied Health Professions
Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Radiation Therapy
Imperial: Daniel Sullivan (with distinction).
College Of Allied Health Professions
Bachelor of Science in medical imaging and therapeutic sciences
Ogallala: Demi Anderson (with high distinction).
University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON. Wis. — Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies, May 10-11, 2019.
The ceremony for doctoral, MFA and Medical Degree graduates was May 10 at the Kohl Center, bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates received their degrees May 11 at Camp Randall.
The commencement speaker was NFL star and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates that the path to your dreams often never goes the way you imagine it will.
Here are the degree recipients from your area:
Jonathan Godinez of Lexington, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.