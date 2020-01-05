Marriage licenses, Jan. 5 Jan 5, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John T. Erickson Jr., 22, New York, and Margaret N. Rasgado, 24, New York. Nathan M. Gefaller, 35, North Platte, and Lyndsey M. Twedt, 35, North Platte. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags North Platte New York Margaret N. Rasgado Nathan M. Gefaller John T. Erickson Jr. Lyndsey M. Twedt Marriage License × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Car lands on railroad tracks on N. Taft and Front streets Swarms of drones sighted in northeast Colorado reportedly spreading into southwest Nebraska Dana Michelle (Smith) Fletcher James ‘Stevie’ Caudillo Death notices, Jan. 1 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms promotion Event Calendar Upcoming Events in North Platte and Surrounding Communities promotion E-Edition View the The North Platte Telegraph E-Edition More Latest Local Offers CRANE CONSTRUCTION FRICK, TOM HERNDON,LINDA Contests & Events Ask A Cop Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
