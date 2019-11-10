Gregory Alan Maranville, 44, of North Platte, and Michelle Hernandez Carrizales, 36, of North Platte.
Jarid Ross Childears, 48, of North Platte, and Heather Ann Rathjen, 45, of North Platte.
Derek Patrick Walrod, 50, of North Platte, and Julie Ann Thorley, 45, of North Platte.
Scott Louis Kramer, 59, of Dunning and Carla Lynn Barnum, 46, of North Platte.
Jack Melcher III, 28, of Brady and Katie Johannah Erickson, 26, of Maxwell.
Nathan Thomas Epley, 33, North Platte and Jennifer Anne Hanson, 31, of North Platte.
Kaelin Roy Becker, 26, of North Platte and Neissa Rae Silos, 25, of North Platte.
Trevor William Courter, 31, of Hershey and Megan Paige Smith, 28, of Hershey.
