Cody Warren Newton, 27, North Platte, and Anessa Marie Kiett, 24, North Platte.
Michael Lee Parker, 50, North Platte, and Amy Jo Webb, 35, North Platte.
Robert Lee Carter Sr., 33, North Platte, and Jessica May Huerta, 42, North Platte.
Shaun Clay Crawford, 37, Hershey, and Sarah Louise Koch, 37, Hershey.
Tony Scott Anway, 39, North Platte, and Stephanie Lynn Berkheimer, 29, North Platte.
