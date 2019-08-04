Wilson graduates from basic training
U.S. Air Force Airman Mackenzie R. Wilson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Wilson is the daughter of Amy and Steven Wilson of North Platte. She is the sister of Hannah and Hallie Wilson of North Platte.
The airman is a 2019 graduate of North Platte High School, North Platte.