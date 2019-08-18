University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN — Amanda Kowalewski of Gothenburg is one of two University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who were recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Kowalewski is an agricultural economics major in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Parents are Gary and Karen Kowalewski.
Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.
University of Minnesota Morris
MORRIS, Minn. — Kayleen Whipple of Valentine has been named to the University of Minnesota Morris Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system, with no incompletes or nonsatisfactory grades.