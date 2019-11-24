Lieswald-Mapes
Sarah Jo Lieswald and Joel David Mapes were united in marriage on Oct. 19, 2019, in the courtyard along the river at the Ameristar Hotel & Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A reception, dinner and dance followed the ceremony in the Grand Ballroom.
Sarah is the daughter of Linda and Scott Lieswald of Junction City, Kansas, and Joel is the son of Amy Oberst of North Platte and Dave Mapes of Minatare.
Hill Waymon of Williamsburg, Virginia, was the matron of honor. Bridal attendants were April Barrett of Yankton, South Dakota, Taylor King of Cary, North Carolina, Laurel Holden of Southern Pines, North Carolina, Kasey Dixon of Carthage, North Carolina, and Jenn Hiatt of Lincoln. Hiatt also officiated the ceremony. Junior bridesmaid was Aubrey Knecht of Mapleton, Minnesota, and flower girl was Hadley Barrett of Yankton, South Dakota.
Jared Mapes of Kearney was the best man. Groom’s attendants were Aaron Niles of Lenexa, Kansas, Kalen Drullinger of Lincoln, Jordan Mapes of Omaha, Mike Rickett of North Platte, and Andrew Lieswald of Omaha.
Honored guests were the bride’s grandmothers, Lila Thoen of Jamestown, North Dakota, and Lorraine Lieswald of Atkinson, and the groom’s grandfather, Del Altig of North Platte. The couple resides in Omaha.
