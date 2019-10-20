Arnett-Hoffman
Lauren Marie Arnett and Eric Charles Hoffman, of Omaha, were united in marriage on June 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with the Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla officiating.
The bride’s parents are Bob and Kathy Arnett of Hershey. The groom’s parents are Gerry and Jeanette Hoffmann of Pierce.
The maid of honor was Madalynn Doughty. Bridesmaids were Bobbi Rosenblad, Rachel Belknap, Stephanie Russell, Maddie Parker, Carly Arnett, Sarah Dieleman and Andrea Tate.
The best man was Michael Hoffmann. Groomsmen were Scott Hoffmann, Chris Hoffmann, Matt Lukens, Mason Rohrich, Marcus Blunck, Carson Arnett and Alek Flesner.
A reception at the North Platte Ramada Inn/Sandhills Convention Center followed the ceremony. Entertainment was provided by Rascal.
The couple resides in Omaha where the bride is a kindergarten teacher with Elkhorn Public Schools and the groom is a technician with Engineered Controls of Omaha. They are planning a winter honeymoon at Montego Bay, Jamaica.
