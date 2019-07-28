Zheng-Tines
Diana Zheng and John Patrick Tines were united in marriage on May 25, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in North Platte.
Parents of the couple are Su and Ken Zheng and Deb and the late John Tines.
Father Joshua Brown officiated the ceremony.
Danyale Zheng, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaid was Daria Zheng, sister of the bride. Carlos Barron, friend of the groom, was the best man. Groomsman was Gabe Ryland.
Flower girls were Lucy Stegman, Jacey Stegman and Eleanor Stegman, all cousins of the groom. The ring bearers were Colton Way and Kyler Way, cousins of the groom.
Pianist Karen Matthies and vocalist James Holys provided music during the wedding.
Candle lighters were Emma Baker and Jordan Stegman, cousins of the groom. Altar servers were Luke Stegman and Jacob Stegman, cousins of the groom. Ushers were Max Baker and Alex Baker, cousins of the groom.
Programs and bubbles were handed out by Rylee Murrish, cousin of the groom. Lectors were LeRoy Stegman and Gayle Tines, grandfathers of the groom.
Host couples were Doyce and Nancy Williams, friends of the groom; Joann and Uncle Luo, aunt and uncle of the bride; and Jerry and Cheyenne Bowman, aunt and uncle of the bride.
Cake servers were Brenda Schoel, Mary Baker and Connie Tines, all aunts of the groom.
Miller-Waltemath
Eric and Elizabeth Waltemath were married on June 25, 2018, in North Platte.
Parents of the bride Tammy and Rich Wolcott and the late Daniel Miller.
Parents of the groom are Joe and Raelene Waltemath.
Maid of honor was Mariah Waltemath, sister of the groom.
The best man was Brett Waltemath, brother of the groom.
Waltemath-Drullinger
Mariah and Kalen Drullinger were married on May 31, 2019, at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln.
Parents of the bride are Joe and Raelene Waltemath.
Parents of the groom are Leann and Darrell Drullinger.
Maid of honor was Taylor Cooper, friend of the bride, and matron of honor is Elizabeth Waltemath, sister-in-law of the bride.
Best man was Joel Mapes, friend of the groom.