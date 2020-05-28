The state treasurer and First National Bank of Omaha are offering a $100 bonus on the first 200 new NEST 529 savings accounts opened with a balance of $100 or more.
Treasurer John Murante made the announcement in a press release Tuesday, saying the bonus program was in celebration of 5/29 Day, May 29. The bonus program will raise awareness and broaden access to college savings with NEST 529, the press release said.
Account beneficiaries must be 8 years old or younger by time of entry to qualify as eligible for the New Account Bonus Program. To open account and claim the bonus with the promotion code listed online, visit NEST529.com/bonus.
“The national awareness 5/29 Day serves as an important reminder of the need to save for college and as a celebration of the many benefits of college savings plans. What better opportunity to offer a new account bonus and compound those benefits with NEST 529?” Murante said.
“Getting an early start to college savings is one of the smartest financial decisions a family can make. By investing early and often in a NEST 529 account, parents, grandparents and other loved ones give themselves the time and foresight they need to meet the rising costs of college,” said Deborah Goodkin, managing director, savings plans, First National Bank of Omaha.
More information is available at NEST529.com or treasurer.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.