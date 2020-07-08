The Third Annual Platte River Cruise Night will be Friday and Saturday at Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
North Platte native Mat Fhuere, owner of Mat’s Rods and Restorations in Salt Lake City, is bringing cars to show off, Gene Winfield’s Insane ’54 from Discovery’s “Monster Garage.” Winfield, known as “King of Kustoms,” will also be giving live demonstrations on metal shaping. To top it all off, the crew from “Detroit Muscle” is coming down to set up and show off.
A social where people can chat and pre-register will be at the Ramada by Wyndham/Sandhills Convention Center from 3-7 p.m. Friday. A free dash plaque will be given to the first 100 car registrations. Additional dash plaques are available to purchase online or the day of the event, first-come, first-serve.
In addition to the car show, women and girls can compete for the title of the 2020 Platte River Rockabilly Pinup and Little Miss Rockabilly, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Other activities for kids include the Kids Cruise, a waterslide, wagon rides and a petting zoo.
Food trucks and craft, retail, and auto vendors will also be on-site.
Then later, classic, exotic and custom cars, truck, motorcycles and semis will parade the cruise route, a loop from Leota Street, around NebraskaLand National Bank, to Fourth Street, down Dewey and around the Lincoln County Courthouse. Designated cruising times are 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be a burnout contest at Sonic from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
To cap the evening off, there will be live music starting at 7 p.m. in the Platte River Mall parking lot in front of the former Herbergers building. Tickets are $5 in advance, or $10 at the gate. The concert will feature classic rock band Easy Street, followed by Van Crue Len, a Van Halen/Motley Crue tribute band.
A full list of events can be found at platterivercruise.com. For more information, contact Rob Cappa, event director, at 308-520-5523 or Samantha Geisler at 308-221-6865.
