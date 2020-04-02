A Cut Above Salon & Spa announced Monday the launch of “ACA Cares,” the local business’ effort to thank the North Platte Region’s health care professionals.
For every $100 gift card purchased between now and April 15, A Cut Above Salon & Spa will donate a massage, pedicure or facial to a local health care professional — including nurses, doctors, technicians and other clinic and hospital staff, according to a press release.
A Cut Above Salon & Spa closed their doors March 23 for service. Currently the salon is open limited hours for gift card and retail sales only. While purchasing gift cards and retail is a critical step community members can take to support local businesses, many are looking for ways to support their local health care workers as well, the release said.
“When we notified our customers of the decision to close, we had an outpouring of support,” said Gina King, owner of A Cut Above Salon & Spa. “Many wanted to purchase gift cards to help us during our closure, but it’s really important to us that their support doesn’t stop there. We wanted to be able to pay it forward somehow. So ‘ACA Cares,’ blossomed from that.”
To participate in this program, purchase a gift card of $100 or more, then nominate a health care professional. This can be done by calling the salon at 308-534-7969, personally messaging their facebook page or at acasalonandspa.com. Every nominee will receive one of the donated services. The services will be chosen at random. More information can be found on A Cut Above Salon & Salon’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.