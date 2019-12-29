A little bit of everything

I cannot believe that another year has gone by. This year has definitely slipped through our fingers and our lives very quickly — as do most years lately in my life! For the final Trash & Treasures article for 2019, I am showing a conglomeration of items I have collected through my 52 years of collecting; it does not seem possible and I truly do not know where the years have gone.
When we start reminiscing, it brings back many things we had forgotten (or do not like talking about) such as loss of friends and relatives, or illnesses and hard times. Everyone goes through them, everyone has them, but sometimes it is much better to just leave that part of our lives alone. Then we think about all the good things that we have loved and cherished — the good moments, the good memories — and there are many! Then we thank the Lord for such a good life even when we have had major life changes, illnesses and even loss of loved ones. But we keep traveling on our separate paths, which we have created along with God’s help.
But I do know that we need to stop and thank Him for the time we do have here on Earth and pray that our younger generations will be able to keep our world turning in a harmonious atmosphere and keep us out of wars and turmoil as much as they possibly can. With another presidential election just around the corner in 2020, we will be praying for a safe and harmonious election of officials who will keep us from wars and stress even on our own homelands.
One more important little tidbit in our lives will be the fun things we find throughout our travels, visiting other shops as well as auctions and yard sales coming up in the spring of next year. What may be just around the next corner or sitting in someone’s garage, the ever-tantalizing vibes from those items we “must” have to keep our collecting passions in check. And so it begins, another year of finding exciting and rare items to add to our own collections and passions!
Some very exciting things are happening in the Bushel & a Peck Antiques Boutique at 510 E. Sixth St. here in North Platte. Seems like things are changing in there continually. My booth will become a bit smaller as I am sharing it with a dear friend who is closing down her shop and having an auction in January. Things will be rearranged and different items brought in — a busy time for her and me. It will be nice to welcome a friend so we can help each other maintain a nice variety of fun, unusual and sometimes rare items for sale.
My antique classes will be starting up again. “What’s It Worth” classes at Wild Bill’s Fun Center at 1000 S. Jeffers St. on Tuesday evenings begin Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. for supper and 5:45-7 p.m. for class. Bring one item per person at a charge of $5. I will try to tell you as much as I can about your items, and I will research it for more information during that week — hopefully, bringing back more information for you. We never know what may be brought in for “show and tell”! And that is what makes this game so exciting.
Through the past 28 years of doing classes and writing my Trash & Treasures articles for The Telegraph, I have seen over 20,000 items come through my classes. So, please understand when you say, “Do you remember that certain vase I brought to you a couple of years ago?” and I say, “I am so sorry but I don’t remember it.” But take a photo and send it to me, and hopefully I will be able to update the values for you.
My photo this week is a conglomeration of favorite things I love. The first is my “Blue Bird of Happiness” print I purchased years ago up at Broken Bow with a “1937” full calendar on it. Then the bamboo easel it is sitting on along with a Western blue crock with flowers in it, a little wooden vintage red pony riding toy along with a copper teakettle from the late 1800s era. Then I have a preserves crock with the original label on it along with a candy tin and a beige and green speckled spongeware pitcher with advertising on the side. Just a few of many faves I have kept in my home as reminders of why I love this game so very much. You never know what you might find at the nearest antique shop, auction, flea market or yard sale. The items are endless and we can never find everything we think we want or need — but we can certainly give it a big heave ho and try!
Wishing everyone the best New Year ever. Be good to yourselves, and I do hope to see you at my classes. We have fun and we all learn from each other. Every item in our world has a story to tell, and I want to hear what your story may be! Join in the fun and the camaraderie of friends and neighbors. I can guarantee that you will see some things that you have never ever seen before. Or you may see something like what you have at home and wondered what it was worth. Everyone has a story to tell, and everyone tells it so well. Please enjoy the old year going out and the new year coming in. Happy New Year, everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.