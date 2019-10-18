Keith County native Andrew Pollock, who now lives in rural Seward County with his family, will sign copies of his book, “The Snowbound Anthology” at 4 p.m. Monday at A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St.
The event will include a book reading, discussion and the chance for others to share stories about the Great Blizzard of 1949. According to Pollock, all stories and essays in the anthology share a Nebraska setting.
“One essay muses between the true story behind the fictionalized account of the 1949 blizzard and the true story of an Oglala boy who came upon the aftermath of the massacre at Blue Water Creek in 1855,” Pollock said. “Blue Water Creek is in Garden County, east of Oshkosh. The boy later became Crazy Horse.”
The works in the collection are based on histories he has read, stories he’s heard from older Nebraskans and his own experiences.
“One essay is a travelogue about camping and hiking with my son and one of his friends at Fort Robinson,” Pollock said. “Another essay is about music, and there’s a fictional story about the 1873 Lakota and Pawnee battle in what’s now called Massacre Canyon near Trenton.”
Pollock is a rural telecommunications lawyer with the Lincoln and Seward law firm of Rembolt Ludtke. He went to a one-room country school through sixth grade and holds bachelor and law degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Pollock founded the Sandhills Marathon with friends in 2007. The marathon has become an annual staple in central Cherry County.
Following the book’s release in Valentine, Pollock will be making stops throughout the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska.
