The AARP Foundation again will provide free tax return preparation for senior citizens beginning Saturday.
Tax preparation will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays through April 11 at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Because of fewer volunteers this year, the service will not be offered on Wednesdays, said Laurie Englehart, the local coordinator.
“However, we are preparing to help as many seniors, low level to moderate income, as we can,” she said.
As in past years, Social Security cards and a state-issued picture identification will be required.
An intake form will also need to be completed. People can pick up these forms at the library if they wish to complete them beforehand.
