The students at Adams Middle School in North Platte may not be old enough to donate blood, but they are discovering that blood donors can save lives.
As part of the American Red Cross Future Blood Donor program, students are learning about the importance of blood donation. They are encouraging community members to give blood on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at Adams, 1200 McDonald Road, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
The Future Blood Donor program teaches middle school students about the function of blood in the body and the importance of blood donation.
Students then are asked to help recruit their parents, family members and other adults to donate at the school’s upcoming blood drive. Each student who recruits someone to come donate at the school’s blood drive will receive special recognition from the Red Cross and the knowledge that they helped save lives.
To make an appointment to donate at the Adams Middle School Future Blood Donor blood drive, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 308-696-3357.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors now can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
