Aug. 20 field day to focus on corn, soybeans, grain sorghum
A field day Aug. 20 near Grant will focus on corn, soybeans and grain sorghum.
The event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be at UNL’s Henry J. Stumpf International Wheat Center, according to information from Strahinja Stepanovic, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator. It is sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff Board.
Attendees can visit with UNL experts, other farmers and agribusinesses, according to the press release.
The main focuses of the field day will be:
» Plot tours of ongoing cropping systems research on corn, soybean and grain sorghum.
» Industry updates from corn industry, plating technology and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
» Research updates from UNL experts.
Registration deadline is Friday and is free. To register, call Perkins County Extension, 308-352-4340 or email Stepanovic at sstepanovic@unl.edu.