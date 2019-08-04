Wheat Board to meet Aug. 14-15
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Wheat Board will meet Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at the Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, 1475 Nebraska Highway 61 North, in Ogallala. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. MDT on Aug. 14 and recess at 4:30 p.m. before continuing Aug. 15 at 8:30 a.m.
During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as updates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will also review contractor reports, elect new board officers, and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting
For a copy of the agenda or for more information, contact the NWB office at 402-471-2358.