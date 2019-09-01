NP Chamber announces ag scholarships
Jordan Maassen, Chair of the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp.’s Agri-Business Committee announced that two students will receive $1,000 scholarships this year.
The scholarships will be awarded at at the committee’s annual Farmer/Rancher Appreciation Banquet Nov. 12 at the Ramada Inn Sandhills Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
Eligibility requirements are: 1) Must be a senior going on to a “higher education” program relating to agriculture (veterinarian medicine does apply), 2) Must either live in or go to school in Lincoln, Logan, or McPherson County.
According to a press release, the Committee hopes that these scholarships will encourage local young people to consider making their living not only in agriculture, but here in Nebraska as well.
Applications are available and can be dropped off at the Chamber & Development office, 502 S. Dewey St. For more information, call 308-532-4966.
Scholarship application deadline date is Oct. 15.