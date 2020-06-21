EDISON — Ag Valley Cooperative has announced the results of its annual board of directors’ election following its 2020 annual meeting.
Ag Valley has three geographical regions in its Nebraska and Kansas service territories and in each, the incumbent was elected to continue serving. The central region will continue to be represented by Dennis McConville of Indianola; Mark Miller of North Platte, was elected to continue representing the north region; and, the southwest region will again be represented by Drew Tenbensel of Arapahoe.
“On behalf of the board of directors at Ag Valley, I want to extend our thanks to all those who challenged the incumbents and volunteered their candidacy and their service,” said Ag Valley board president Tom Hansen of Wellfleet. “I congratulate those who were reelected and thank them for their governance as cooperative member owners and directors.”
For more information about Ag Valley Cooperative and to review 2020 financial results, visit agvalley.com.
