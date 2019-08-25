You don’t have to navigate Medicare alone.
Those approaching age 65 or who are already 65 and older, and thinking about retirement, are invited to a “Welcome to Medicare” forum, sponsored by West Central Nebraska Agency on Aging and Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
This free workshop will provide basic Medicare information needed to make an informed decision about Medicare coverage, according to a press release.
Welcome to Medicare will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 at North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., in North Platte.
Medicare coverage is nearly universal for Americans 65 and older, yet 57% of baby boomers say they have a “poor understanding” or know “almost nothing” about Medicare, the release said. Three-quarters of boomers do not even know that most Americans pay Medicare premiums, copays and deductibles.
Welcome to Medicare will be presented by Rhonda Godbey, a certified Medicare counselor from Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program. For more information, call Godbey at 308-535-8195.
“With nearly 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day, information about Medicare is in high demand. Even people who have had Medicare for years are anxious to get impartial information.” Godbey said. “This presentation is designed for consumers who want to learn more about Medicare in an easy-to-understand format without any sales pressure.”
Nebraska SHIIP is a federally-funded division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance. The program offers free, confidential and unbiased Medicare education and counseling to seniors and disabled Nebraskans. Nebraska SHIIP does not sell or endorse any insurance company or products. For more information about Medicare, contact Nebraska SHIIP at 800-234-7119 or go to doi.nebraska.gov/shiip.