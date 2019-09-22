Aggie livestock team earns fifth at Amarillo contest

AMARILLO, Texas — The Aggie livestock judging team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis earned fifth place overall last week at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo.
Second-year livestock evaluators from NCTA had their highest team score in sheep and goats, placing third. They were fourth in swine, fifth in cattle placings and sixth in oral reasons.
Team members are Maisie Kennicutt of Wallace; Garrett Lapp of Adamsville, Ohio; Seth Racicky of Mason City; Emily Riley of Norton, Kansas; and Camden Wilke of Columbus.
“We had a quick trip down to Amarillo and back to Curtis,” said Coach Doug Smith. “The team did well. It was a great way to start the season”
Individually, Garett Lapp was 19th overall, 18th in beef cattle, 20th in oral reasons and 13th in sheep and goats. Camden Wilke was 21st overall, 22nd in beef cattle, and 17th in sheep and goats.
This weekend, the sophomore team is the officials for the annual Ber-Mis Livestock Judging Contest at Bertrand. Ber-Mis will be the first contest for the new freshmen team, Smith said.
On Sept. 28-29 both teams will compete at Ak-Sar-Ben in Grand Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.