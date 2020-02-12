OMAHA — The Aksarben Foundation is accepting applications for the Aksarben Community Grant Program 2020. Started in the 1990s, this grant program has been overseen and funded by the Aksarben Friends membership group and has touched nearly every county in Nebraska, according to a press release from Aksarben.
Open to 501(C)(3) organizations throughout Nebraska and western Iowa, these matching grants are awarded based on the demonstration of community need, the capacity to implement the proposed project and the proposed project result.
For additional information or to complete an online application, go to aksarben.org. All applications are due May 31, at which time applications will then be reviewed and recipients notified by June 2020.
