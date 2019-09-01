OMAHA — Building the heartland through their volunteerism, dedication and perseverance, the families being honored at this year’s 123rd Aksarben Ball have been announced.
The official introduction of the Royal Court was July 28 at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. This tradition names this year’s Princesses, Escorts, Standard Bearers, Pages and Court of Honor, according to an Aksarben press release.
Beth Wilson, Women’s Ball Committee chairman, and Christie Oberto, Women’s Ball Committee advisor, greeted guests. Ellie Grace served as Royal Court Brunch chairman assisted by Shelly Grote as Royal Court Brunch assistant. Also in attendance: Aksarben Ball Committee Chairman Rob Reed; and 2019 Court of Honor inductees Christopher Abbott, Randy Schmailzl and Roberta Wilhelm. Court of Honor inductee Dr. Ken Cowan was unable to attend the brunch.
Jeffrey Taxman, longtime prime minister of the Aksarben Ball, announced the Royal Court.
The previous evening, July 27, the families of the Princesses and Escorts attended a pre-announcement event hosted by the Women’s Ball Committee and organized by the Royal Court Welcome Chair, Jennifer Alloway. The event was at Physicians Mutual Omaha.
Aksarban Princesses
Margaret Foley Abboud, daughter of Ann Marie and Chris Abboud of Omaha; Whitney Nielsen Aman, daughter of Karen and Craig Aman of Blair; Joelly Anne Anderson, daughter of Natalie and Rob Anderson of Lexington; Elizabeth Sharp Baxter, daughter of Anne and Nicholas Baxter of Omaha; Catherine Marie Belford, daughter of Lori and John Belford of Omaha; Leatha Renee Bennett, daughter of Anne Anderson Bennett of Red Oak, Iowa, and Doug Bennett of Red Oak, Iowa; Jenna Joyce Bromm, daughter of Nancy and Anton Bromm of Fremont; Tracy Claire Chvala, daughter of Jan Chvala of O’Neill and the late Gary Chvala; Chandlar Faith Dixon, daughter of Robin and RogerDixon of Omaha; Cailin Ann Doiel, daughter of Jan and Mike Doiel of Omaha; Emily Jean Doll, daughter of Laura and Jay Doll of Omaha; Samantha Allingham Draper, daughter of Kelli and Scott Draper of Omaha; Elle Ann English, daughter of Sally and Rick English of Omaha; Abigail Louise Fahleson, daughter of Sara and Mark Fahleson of Lincoln; Emily Elizabeth Fehringer, daughter of Casey and Dr. Ed Fehringer of Omaha; Mimi Olivianne Fitzgerald, daughter of Denise and Tate Fitzgerald of Omaha; Sara Jane Goering, daughter of Katie and Dr. John Goering of Grand Island; Kathleen Mary Hecker, daughter of Melanie and David Hecker of Omaha and Patricia and Chip Corcoran of Overland Park, Kansas; Nichole Elizabeth Heimes, daughter of Lisa and Terry Heimes of Lincoln; Claire Louise Hofmann, daughter of Ann and Dr. Scott Hofmann of Omaha; Judith Carolyn Hove, daughter of Judy and Chris Hove of Lincoln; Hannah Marie Howerter, daughter of Elizabeth and Scott Howerter of Lincoln; Madison Claire Hoy, daughter of Drs; Shannon and David Hoy of Omaha; Rachel Elizabeth Jesske, daughter of Tammy and Dr. Jay Jesske of Omaha; Caitlin Ann Kelley, daughter of Kerry and Craig Kelley of Omaha; Brennan Ashley Kolbo, daughter of Shaylene and Mike Smith of Crete and Rick Kolbo of Lincoln; Paige Nicole Harder Kristensen, daughter of the Honorable Terri Harder and Chancellor Douglas Kristensen of Minden; Olivia Loraine Langenberg, daughter of Brenda and David Langenberg of Omaha; Molly Marie Laughlin, daughter of Terri and Mark Laughlin of Omaha; Victoria Anne Liakos, daughter of Julie and Charles Liakos of Omaha; Alexandra Beth McCashland, daughter of Beth Asbjornson-McCashland and Dr. Tim McCashland of Omaha; TaylorDrew Cassidy Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen of Omaha; Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz, daughter of Drs. Jessica Meeske and Todd Pankratz of Hastings; Morgan Elyse Pattermann, daughter of Laura and T.J. Pattermann of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Jacqueline Rae Petersen, daughter of Jill and TerryPetersen of Omaha; Brianne Gabriela Alina Peterson, daughter of Paige and Steve Peterson of Oakland; Paige Rachel Pflueger, daughter of Paula Pfluegerof Norfolk and Brad Pflueger of Norfolk; Margaret Leone Reding, daughter of Sandra and James Reding of Omaha; Madeline Elaine Reed, daughter of Stacie and Rob Reed of Omaha; Emma Katherine Reilly, daughter of Chris and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha; Mary McCoon Seina, daughter of Pam and Kirk Huxhold of Papillion and A.D. Seina of Omah; Madeleine Hanna Tolly, daughter of Dr. Chad Tolly of Lincoln and Jenny and David Colson of Lincoln; Addison Klare Waller, daughter of Kerry and Mike Waller of Holdrege; Jordan Anne Walsh, daughter of Julie and John Weiss of Omaha and Michael P. Walsh of Omaha; Madeline Hawke Whitehead, daughter of Chris and Mark Whitehead of Lincoln; Anna Jenae Wickham, daughter of Traci and Sean Wickham of Columbus; Hope Elizabeth Wilke, daughter of Sara and Greg Wilke of North Platte; Claire Nicole Wilson, daughter of Dr. Beth and Tim Wilson of Omaha.
Pages
Esther Mary Anderson, child of Krista and Mickey Anderson; Scarlett Anne Arnold, child of Tara and Dr. Ryan Arnold; Grant Charles Boone, child of Beth and Charlie Boone; Stavroula Marie Olympia Boulos, child of Alexis Boulos and Matthew Boulos; Mia Annette Boyer, child of Holly and Michael Boyer; Charlotte Buckley Breunsbach, child of Elizabeth and Matthew Breunsbach; Anna Elaine Buescher, child of Elaine and the Hon. Brian Buescher; Finn Kristopher Covi, child of Jessica and Kristopher Covi; Reese Anne Dana, child of Amanda and Andrew Dana; Hayden Matthew DeBoer, child of Leslie and Matthew DeBoer; Olivia Rose DeBoer, child of Leslie and Matthew DeBoer; Hayden Christopher Dieckman, child of Ashley and Taylor Dieckman; Giovanni Joseph Martin DiMaio, child of Laura and Dr. Dominick DiMaio; George William Dugger, child of Emily and Steven Dugger; Ezra Joseph Feinstein, child of Jessie and Jamie Feinstein; Stella Anne Frahm, child of Lexie and Shane Frahm; Matilda Ann Gibson, child of Brady and Ryan Gibson; Paige Mackenzie Gloystein, child of Ashley and Jesse Gloystein; Evelyn Priya Gutta, child of Andrea and Dr. Rao Gutta; Samuel Stuckey Harr, child of Sarah and Brian Harr; Emily Opal Harry, child of Kellie and William Harry; Jack Charles Janssen, child of Christi and Thomas Janssen; Alli Rose Jetter, child of Cassie and Matthew Jetter; Georgianna Paige Johnson, child of Alison and J.R. Johnson; Avery Langdon Jung, child of Emily and Michael Jung; Charlie Eugene Kerschke, child of Taylor and Stephen Kerschke; William Ronald Klemke, child of Shelli and John Klemke; William Thomas Kohl, child of Cassie and Taylor Kohl; Kyle McGinn Langan, child of Liz and Timothy Langan; Sebastian Joseph Langel, child of Pamela and Nicolas Langel and Jessica Mattea Campbell; Samuel Clayton Lehan, child of Lisa and Christopher Lehan; Eleanor Mae Liakos, child of Trisha and Andrew Liakos; Sebastian Michael Livingston, child of Sarah and Joshua Livingston; Harper Kaslon Marsh, child of Shelly and Casey Marsh; Sophia Michelle McDevitt, child of Gina and Mike McDevitt; Miles Edward Meyer, child of Carolyn and Chase Meyer; Grant Joseph Molettiere, child of Dr. Courtney and Matthew Molettiere; Margaret Mary Muhs, child of Regan and Gary Muhs; Elizabeth Anne Nogg, child of Kelly and Jeff Nogg; Kellen Lee Raimondo, child of Sharon and Tony Raimondo; Chloe Isabel Ruback, child of Teresa and Andrew Ruback; Xavier Joseph Siner, child of Colette and Quinn Siner; Edith Day Sutton, child of Carolyn and Chase Sutton; Halle Maren Tauber, child of Kari and Brandon Tauber; Tori Jordan Tauber, child of Kari and Brandon Tauber; Olivia Claire Thom, child of Megan and Christian Thom; Joseph Walker Tooher, child of Cindy and Mark Tooher; Evelyn Ray Turner, child of Carly Turner and Patrick Turner; Gibson Douglas Woodward Ward, child of Janelle and Dr. Brian Ward; Hudson Dean Wegner, child of Brooke and Aaron Wegner; Finn McCallister Welsh, child of Angela and Christopher Welsh.
Standard Bearers
Carly Bea Brown, Daughter of Amy and Kris Brown; Addison Ann Burroughs, Daughter of Karissa and Justin Burroughs; Samuel Isaac Kleinschmit, Son of Lori and Ty Kleinschmit; Ellis Christopher Rodgers, Son of Sharlon and Chris Rodgers.
Escorts
Selwyn Quentin Bachus, II, son of Marla and Rev. Dr. Selwyn Bachus of Omaha; Costen Emlin Bishop, son of Tammi and Colin Bishop of Omaha; Jonathan Skyler Blossom, son of Tammy and Andrew Blossom of Omaha; David John Cavanaugh, son of Julia and John Cavanaugh of Lavista; Brice Gatewood Clark, son of Dinah and Tim Clark of Omaha; Blake John Coen, son of Lori and Kevin Coen of Lincoln; Samuel Jon Cole, son of Thea and Dr. Jack Cole of Cozad; Maximilian Karl deMayo, son of Lynn and Lt. Col. (ret) Miles deMayo, USAF of Omaha; John Joseph Erikson, son of Shelley Erikson of Omaha and Donald Erikson of Omaha; Caden Mark Fritson, son of Christa and Mark Fritson of Holdrege; Nathan Michael Gell, son of Laura and Richard Worickand Michael Gell of Omaha; Logan Pierce Godbersen, son of Carmen and Gary Godbersen of Wisner; John Logan Goding, son of Lou Ann and MikeGoding of Omaha; Jack Bennett Goldstein, son of Jill and Joe Goldstein of Omaha; Nicholas Bradley Gratton, son of Buffy Gratton of Elkhorn, NE and William Gratton of Omaha; Jarett Joseph Gustafson, son of Wendy Wiseman and Dr. Gary Gustafson of Omaha; Edward Ryan Haddad, son of Ann and Ed Haddad of Omaha; Evan Scott Hansmeier, son of Karie and Scott Hansmeier of Ogallala; Bryce Edwin James, son of Jean and Ed James of Kearney; Jared Kent Jesske, son of Kaye and Jud Jesske of Lincoln; Wallace Edward Johnson, son of Mary and W. Todd Johnson of Omaha; Alec Michael Johnston, son of Nancy and Michael Johnston of Omaha; Charles Kavanaugh Kenney, son of Julie and Steve Kenney of Omaha; Thomas Allen Koch, son of Lisa and Daniel Koch of Elkhorn; John Austin Koller, son of Denise and John Koller of Arapahoe; Eric Don Leisy, son of Pamela and Steven Leisy of Wisner; Alex Eric Lindquist, son of Joan and Eric Lindquist of Omaha; David Michael Lindsay, son of Mary Beth and John Lindsay of Omaha; Austin Neal McCoy, son of Nancy and John McCoy of Kearney; Theodore James Murphy, son of Stephanie and Todd Murphy of Omaha; Nolan James Poss, son of Kristi and Danny Poss of Scotia; Robert Allen Reed, III, son of Stacie and Rob Reed, of Omaha; Alec Liam Edward Reilly, son of Chris and Brian Reilly of Omaha, NE and ThereseLoecke Nelson of Omaha; Samuel John Schaff, son of Kristine and Thomas Schaff of Omaha; Timothy Nolan KoleyStilmock, son of Dr. Joy and Jerry Stilmock of Syracuse; Jacob McInytre Wright, son of Tina and Vaughn Wright of Beatrice.