The Alliance Brass ensemble will open the North Platte Concert Association’s 2019-20 series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Fox Theater in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts at Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue in North Platte.
Organized in Chicago in 2010, Alliance Brass is “the perfect blend of virtuosity and vitality,” according to a press release.
The program will probably include music from “West Side Story” and “The Music Man,” theme music of “James Bond” films, rock classics from Queen, and compositions by Henry Mancini, Ennio Morricone and Harold Arlen.
Alliance Brass has performed throughout the United States and Canada, and the members have performed around the world and with major orchestras such as the Boston Symphony and the Chicago Symphony.
The ensemble includes Kelly Langenberg on horn, Amy Nelson and Chris O’Hara on trumpet, James Langenberg on tuba and Steven Duncan on trombone.
Other concerts in the current series are:
» Timothy Chooi, Feb. 27, 2020: Timothy Chooi was the first prize winner of the 2018 Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition in Hannover, Germany. Also he won the first prize at the Schadt Violin Competition in the United States.
His program will include performances of music by composers such as Brahms, Rachmaninoff, Khachaturian and John Williams.
» Sons of the Pioneers, March 15, 2020: The Sons of the Pioneers, founded in 1934, built a new genre and library of music that is an American original and is synonymous with cowboys and the American West. For generations, the Sons of the Pioneers have performed songs that reflect life in the West. The Sons of the Pioneers hold a legendary place in American music.
Their program highlights may include “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water,” “Strawberry Roan,” “Happy Trails” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”
» Beginnings, May 12, 2020: Beginnings is the “The Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band.” This depth of talent is focused on the band Chicago, whose songbook spans more than 40 years. Beginnings’ performances bring to life the music of Chicago and recreate every decade of the band’s hits.
Highlights may include “You’re the Inspiration,” “Color My World,” “Saturday in the Park” and “Wishing You Were Here.”
Admission is a season membership in the North Platte Concert Association.
Memberships may be purchased by contacting Secretary Pat Hoban at 308-534-4699.
Prices for memberships are $60 for adults, $110 for families (parents or grandparents and minor-aged children), and $15 for students. Patron memberships are also available. Season membership includes reciprocity with concert associations in McCook, Cozad, Kearney, Holdrege and Grand Island.
Memberships will be sold before the Alliance Brass concert on Oct. 20.
More information is available at npconcertassociation.org
