The Alliance Brass quintet will perform in the first concert of the North Platte Concert Association’s 2019-20 series at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 310 E. Fifth St.
Alliance Brass, which was organized in Chicago in 2010, has a repertoire ranging from Broadway hits to Hollywood favorites.
The ensemble is Kelly Langenberg, horn; Amy Nelson and Chris O’Hara, trumpet; James Langenberg, tuba; and Steven Duncan, trombone.
Admission is by season membership in the North Platte Concert Association. Memberships may be purchased by contacting secretary Pat Hoban, 1412 W. Fourth St. or 308-534-4699. Memberships also will be sold before Sunday’s concert.
Memberships are $60 for adults, $110 for families and $15 for students. Patron memberships are also available. Season membership includes reciprocity with concert associations in McCook, Cozad, Kearney, Holdrege, and Grand Island.
Information is available at npconcertassociation.org
