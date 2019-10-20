Always looking for good things on the market

I believe that one of my jobs with this column is to search out the new — and quality — items on the market and let you know about it. Those of you who have read this column for years are familiar with my Christmas Wish List column the first week of December know this. I have a couple items to introduce to you this week.
The first item is for the pistol shooters. It is a newcomer in the 1911 clone arena, the Tasis .45 ACP, imported by Zenith. Tasis is a Turkish Company that has a good reputation for quality.
I have read reports on this pistol for about a year but have never had an opportunity to get my hands on one. They have been hard to find. Any time I saw a listing for one of these pistols on the internet it was listed as “sold out.”
I went to the PRSC Gun Show here in North Platte a few weeks ago and found one. Wood’s Manufacturing of Wallace had a stainless-steel model on the table. Bob Wood put the pistol in my hand, and I was hooked.
The pistol is built like a Colt Commander with a 4-inch barrel. Even with the shorter barrel, it is easy to control and stay on target. I’ve got about 50 rounds through it now and I’m liking it even more. If you like 1911-style pistols, give this one a serious look. Retail price is about $550 for the stainless model, a little less for a blued model.
CVA rifles
CVA has long been a leading player in the muzzle loading black powder hunting market. I own several CVA rifles; I like them; and they have served me well. CVA recently entered the center-fire rifle market with their Cascade rifle series.
The Cascade is the company’s first ever bolt-action centerfire rifle. They have used their knowledge and nearly 50 years of experience into making what looks to be a great rifle. The retail price is said to be around $500 for a quality bolt-action rifle. I talked with Tony Smotherman, with BPI Outdoors (the makers of CVA rifles) and he gave me a few details.
“We have been developing this rifle for a couple of years. Everything with this rifle is produce in-house so we could keep costs down and still offer a quality product. We wanted to factor in everything we could, based on what shooters have told us, and keep it around that $500 price point,” Smotherman said. “I took one of these rifles with me to the SHOT Show in Las Vegas back in February when we unveiled it. We were ringing iron at 900 yards all day with a $500 rifle.
“The Cascade is currently offered in several popular short-action hunting calibers such as: 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm-08 Remington and .308 Winchester,” Smotherman continued. “We are continuing development and looking at offering some long-action calibers in 2020.”
The Cascade has a 22-inch, 4140 carbon steel barrel in matte blue. The barrel has a threaded muzzle for easy application of a brake or suppressor. A protective thread cap is included.
Smotherman is sending me one of these rifles for some field testing. I’ll have more on that in a future column. Smotherman will also be a guest on my radio show in a couple of weeks. You be able to hear a lot about the Cascade rifle first hand.
Dick Mauch
The world of archery lost a great one this past week. Dick Mauch of Bassett passed on to the Great Hunting Grounds at age 92. Mauch was born in Bassett on Oct. 26, 1926. Although he literally traveled the world, he always considered Bassett home.
As a young man, Mauch got interested in archery and after a successful first hunt, he got involved in the Nebraska state organized archery club, Nebraska Prairie Bowmen. He later formed the Long Pine Archery Club close to home. Through his love of archery sport and ambassadorship of the sport of hunting with a bow, the interest in archery grew. He established an archery dealership.
For product, Mauch called Bear Archery and ultimately got to meet and become good friends with Fred Bear. They would go on to hunt together on every continent. Mauch became a partner and part owner in Bear Archery and for many years, manufactures all the bow strings used by Bear Archery in Bassett.
Over his hunting career, Mauch took everything from prairie dogs to elephant with a bow and arrow. Many of the hunting films made by Fred Bear to promote the sport of archery featured Mauch as part of the hunting party.
Over the years, Mauch presided over just about every archery organization and conference you can think of and won every award. He was inducted into the Nebraska and National Archery Hall of Fame. You always could spot Mauch at these events because he wore a camouflage tuxedo that his wife made for him.
I first met Mauch some 20-plus years ago at an archery event and during the portion of the occasion that dealt with kids. I had my son Isaiah with me. Isaiah was about four at the time and too young to really participate, but Mauch made a special effort to talk with Isaiah and just have some fun with him. A couple years later when Isaiah was killed in an accident, I received a sympathy card and memorial from Mauch. He remembered. He was a good man and just that type of a guy. Vaya con Dios, amigo!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.