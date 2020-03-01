OGALLALA — The West Central Nebraska Development District, Inc. is welcoming Ogallala resident Amber Kuskie as its new community economic development specialist.
Kuskie will be working in the region on community and economic development initiatives. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hastings College, and brings grant writing experience to the position along with more than 10 years experience in local government, according to a press release.
“Amber brings to the table strength and enthusiasm, and is a great fit for the team,” said Director C.J. Poltack.
The Development District covers an 18 county area in western and southwest Nebraska, serving 58 incorporated communities. For more information, go to west-central-nebraska.com
