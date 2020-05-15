OMAHA — Due to ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway touring production of “Anastasia” June 2-7 at the Omaha Performing Arts Center has been postponed to a later date, the organization said in a press release.
O-pa asks ticket holders to keep their tickets while they work on rescheduling new performance dates. Ticket Omaha will be in touch with updates as they are available. If Omaha Performing Arts is unable to reschedule the performances, ticket holders will be notified with their ticketing options via email.
“Thanks to our patrons for their patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the suspension of performances and events during this global health crisis,” said Joan Squires, O-pa president. “While this decision is a difficult one, it is clear that this postponement is in the best interest of the health and safety of our artists, staff, volunteers and community.”
The Orpheum Theater and Holland Performing Arts Center remain closed. O-pa staff are working on a plan to reopen the buildings when it is safe to do so again. Meanwhile, Omaha Performing Arts has a variety of free entertainment and education experiences online. Visit o-pa.org/digital-learning for the latest opportunities. Patrons can also find performance updates at o-pa.org and ticketomaha.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.