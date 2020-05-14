The family of Manley and Eunice Kramer is requesting a card shower in honor of their 70th anniversary on May 27. Cards may be sent to 1302 W. Ninth St., North Platte, NE 69101
The children of Robert and Gaylene Davis wish them a happy 40th anniversary on May 17.
