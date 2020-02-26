The North Platte Community College chapter of Phi Beta Lambda is joining forces with Applebee’s in North Platte for a flapjack fundraiser. Short Stacks for a Tall Cause will be from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Applebee’s.
The PBL chapter helps NPCC students prepare for careers in business. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward expenses associated with the chapter competing at a state leadership conference in March.
Tickets must be purchased ahead of time through Valerie Perez, (308) 352-8446, or valerieperzx@gmail.com.
