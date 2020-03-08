LINCOLN — Starting this week and running until noon on May 15, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting applications for the 2020 cycle of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative grant program.
Launched by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2015, DYTI is intended to engage and inspire Nebraska middle school students to explore careers in high-pay, high-wage, high-demand STEM fields like manufacturing, information technology, engineering and healthcare. DYTI grants are awarded to for-profit firms, who partner with area middle schools to implement engaging, hands-on curriculum to support youth career exploration.
“It is imperative that we focus on retaining our state’s workforce talent,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Introducing our young people to the careers of tomorrow, and giving them real opportunities to succeed, is one of the best ways we have of encouraging them, early and often, to start their careers and raise their families right here in Nebraska.”
2020 marks the first year that DYTI grant eligibility has been expanded to include careers beyond manufacturing and information technology. Other STEM-related career fields, like healthcare and engineering, are now also eligible for funding under the grant. Other changes to the program for 2020 are summarized as follows:
» The grant period will be extended from 12 months to two years, allowing for more ramp-up time and a longer period of impact.
» There will now be more variation in grant award levels, allowing for more project flexibility. Projects awarded at $50,000 or more will now be referred to as “signature projects,” while projects awarded at less than $50,000 will be called “visionary projects.”
» A new standardized assessment tool will help measure program impact.
For more information on DTYI requirements and guidelines visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-developing-youth-talent-initiative, or browse the program’s frequently asked questions page at opportunity.nebraska.gov/dyti-faqs.
Applications for the 2020 grant cycle will be accepted through AmpliFund. For more information or to apply visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-developing-youth-talent-initiative.
All applications must be submitted by noon on May 15.
For any questions contact DYTI Coordinator Karrissa Jyles at karrissa.jyles@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-3765.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.