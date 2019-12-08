Custer County high school seniors thinking about a college education should inquire about 4-H scholarships available. To be eligible for most 4-H scholarships, applicants must have completed one year of 4-H, be a current 4-H member, and must be in good scholastic standing with a minimum of a “C” average.
Four $500 scholarships and one $250 scholarship will be awarded. Scholarship application deadline is March 2, 2020.
4-H scholarships are also available from the Nebraska 4-H Foundation and the Custer County Foundation. Nebraska 4-H Foundation scholarship applications are due through online submission on January 15, 2020. Custer County Foundation scholarship applications are due February 1, 2020.
To obtain a 4-H scholarship handbook, contact the Nebraska Extension - Custer County Office in Custer County 308-872-6831.
