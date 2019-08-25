NebraskaLand National Bank is now accepting applications for NebraskaLand University, a financial literacy scholarship program. NLU is a six-course financial literacy program designed to educate students on budgeting, savings, credit, loans, career development, identity theft protection and paying for college. The curriculum uses a combination of established financial literacy materials and unique lessons plans created and instructed by senior and executive Officers at NebraskaLand National Bank, according to a press release.
Class size is limited. Students must complete an application for the program. All North Platte and surrounding area high school seniors are eligible. Each graduate of the program will receive a $250 academic scholarship provided by NebraskaLand National Bank. To be eligible for the NLU Scholarship, students must complete all six courses and participate in the capstone essay contest. Essays will be judged by a Bank committee and the top three will earn $1,000, $750, and $500 scholarships.
NebraskaLand University is a free program for students. Applications are available at nebraskalanduniversity.com and will be accepted through Sept. 13.