Students are connected to agriculture and interested in the pork industry are encouraged to apply for the Nebraska Pork Producers Association’s 2020 Pork Mentorship Program.
Scholarships are available for college-age students who have an interest in the pork industry, and can be applied for at nepork.org. Applications are due Dec. 15.
Each year the students participate in activities that encourage personal growth, leadership development, community engagement and expand their knowledge of the pork industry.
A $500 scholarship is awarded upon the completion of the year-long program.
