» Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church — Livestream Sunday and Wednesday services on Facebook; services will continue but ask that parishioners stay 6 feet apart and sick to stay home.
» Bethel Evangelical Free Church — Services will be livestreamed on Facebook at 10 a.m. this Sunday and March 29, and posted on bethelnp.org. Any questions, please call the church office 308-532-7040.
» Calvary Baptist Church — Sermons available online at calvarynp.com.
» Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints — All area services canceled until further notice.
» Episcopal Church of Our Savior — Church office will be open 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Call 308-532-0515.
» First Assembly of God — Livestream starting next Sunday.
» First Baptist Church — Livestream 10:15 a.m. Sunday service.
» First Evangelical Lutheran Church — Host gatherings in Zoom video conference tool. Those without internet can listen by calling in to 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799 and entering the meeting ID 241289936.
» First Presbyterian Church — Livestream 10 a.m. church services on fpcnp.org.
» First United Methodist Church — Livestream 9 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook.
» Grace Community Bible Church — Livestream 10:30 a.m. Sunday services on Facebook.
» Harvest Christian Fellowship — Livestream at npharvest.church.
» Holy Spirit Catholic Church — Livestream Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Masses. Open throughout the week for Adoration. Fr. Sagar will be available from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to distribute Holy Communion.
» HSP Parish (Hershey-Sutherland-Paxton) — Livestream 10:30 a.m. Sunday services on Facebook.
» Messiah Lutheran Church — Livestream services on Facebook.
» New Life North Platte — Livestream 6 p.m. Saturday service and 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday services on Facebook and mynewlifechurch.com.
» North Platte Berean Church — Sunday services will be streamed live on the facebook page.
» North Platte Seventh-day Adventist Church — Livestream services at their YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UC6q-gR1X5rRsuFqOrJQX6uA. Sabbath School will be conducted via Zoom; call 770-827-6989 for the Zoom link.
» Parkview Community Nazerene — Time of worship and message for 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. Sundays will be on Facebook and their website, parkviewcommunitynazarene.com. There will also be a daily devotion at 10 a.m. on weekdays through April 3 on Facebook and their website.
» St. Elizabeth Ann Seton — Livestreaming Masses on Facebook.
» St. Patrick Catholic Church — Livestream Sunday Masses on Facebook and post YouTube video shortly after Mass at youtube.com/user/StPatrickCatholicNP.
» St. Paul Lutheran — Normal Sunday services.
If you’d like to be included on this list, please email your information to
lifestyle@nptelegraph.com or call 308-532-6000.
